Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio’s love nest sells for over asking in Hollywood Hills

A onetime Hollywood Hills haunt of Marilyn Monroe, which the legendary model-actress rented with baseball’s Joe DiMaggio during their brief time together, has sold for $2.727 million. That’s around $30,000 over the asking price, records show.
A $237 rent check Monroe signed in 1953 ties her to the property, and DiMaggio reportedly frequented the home after retiring from a Hall of Fame career with the Yankees two years earlier. The pair married in 1954 and divorced nine months later.
Built in 1938, the Mediterranean-style estate has shifted styles over the years. When Hollywood screenwriters Roger Simon and Sheryl Longin owned the home, it wore a colorful façade of tan, green and pink, but a recent remodel whitewashed the exterior.
Spanish accents still fill the floor plan, which has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms across 3,335 square feet. Beamed ceilings and period chandeliers top the living spaces, and the center-island kitchen offers heavy doses of custom tile and wrought-iron rails.
In the sunny living room, French doors open to a terracotta-tile terrace that takes in dramatic canyon views. Down below, the master suite expands to a balcony of its own.
Out back, the grounds descend to a wood deck, a grassy yard and a swimming pool and spa wrapped in stone.
The sale marks the second home connected to Marilyn Monroe that’s sold above the asking price. In 2017, a Brentwood hacienda once owned by the pop-culture icon traded hands for $7.25 million – a whopping $325,000 over the listing price.
Monroe starred in the films “Niagara” and “The Seven Year Itch,” among others, before her death in 1962 at the age of 36.
DiMaggio, a three-time MVP, won nine World Series titles with the Yankees and boasts the longest hitting streak in Major League Baseball history at 56 games.
Neal Baddin of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage held the listing. Cristie St. James of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices represented the buyer.