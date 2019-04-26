‘Riverdale’ actress Marisol Nichols closes a chapter in Toluca Lake

Actress Marisol Nichols, a mainstay on the CW drama “Riverdale,” has sold a Toluca Lake home she owned through a trust with filmmaker Taron Lexton for $1.76 million. She filed for divorce late last year and recently bought a new place in Valley Village.
Set behind gates on nearly half an acre, the 1941 Tudor she sold has a half-timbered exterior and a covered front porch.
The 2,853 square feet of living space includes a dual-sided fireplace that separates the formal living room from a semicircular sunroom. Inlaid floors, copper appliances and a breakfast nook with powder blue booth seating add character in the kitchen.
There are three bedrooms and three bathrooms including the master suite, which opens to the back of the house and the lagoon-style swimming pool area.
A basketball court, a detached recording studio and a screening room complete the grounds.
Nichols, 45, made her film debut in 1997 as Audrey Griswold in the comedy “Vegas Vacation.” She has appeared on such TV series as “Teen Wolf” (2015-16), “The Gates” (2010) and “24” (2007).
The property previously changed hands in 2008 for $1.099 million.
Craig Strong of Compass and Maryann O’Donnell of Keller Williams Hollywood Hills were the listing agents. Cynthia Ambuehl of Compass represented the buyer.