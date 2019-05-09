Mark Duplass makes a quick buck in Valley Village

Mark Duplass found some value in Valley Village. Less than a year after picking up a Cape Cod-style home, the actor-director has sold it for $1.925 million — or $175,000 more than he paid for it last June.
Duplass likely never lived there; in 2015, he and his wife, actress Katie Aselton, shelled out roughly $4.4 million for a contemporary compound in Silver Lake designed by Barbara Bestor. At the time, it was the second-priciest residential sale recorded in the neighborhood.
Built three years ago, the turnkey property features 3,442 square feet of open living spaces with modern finishes. Light hardwood lines the common rooms, which include a living room with a fireplace, a dining room with paneled walls, a center-island kitchen, an indoor-outdoor family room and an office nook.
Through pocketing doors, the space expands to a covered patio with a fireplace. The grassy backyard, lined with landscaping, also adds a fountain-fed pool and spa.
The master suite, one of four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, features vaulted ceilings a chandelier and a balcony.
Karen Lower of Compass held the listing.
As an actor, Duplass has starred in the shows “The League” and “Togetherness.” He and his brother Jay have directed the films “The Puffy Chair,” “Baghead” and “Jeff, Who Lives at Home,” which starred Jason Segel and Ed Helms.
Last year, he sold a Crestline cabin that served as the setting for his 2014 indie-horror film “Creep.”