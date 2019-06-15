Tigers pitcher Matt Moore bags a buyer for waterfront home in St. Petersburg

Professional baseball player and Florida native Matt Moore has wrapped up a sale in the Sunshine State, selling his St. Petersburg home for $1.99 million.
That’s $210,000 less than he asked, but $750,000 more than he paid for it five years ago, records show.
Found in the affluent enclave of Snell Isle, the 1950s home featured a Midcentury style when Moore bought it, but he since remodeled the interior for a more modern feel. It boasts neutral tones, light hardwood floors and two-story ceilings across 3,895 square feet.
An expansive great room anchors the floor plan. Topped by a second-story catwalk, it holds a wall of windows and floor-to-ceiling stone backsplash.
Elsewhere, there are four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a dining room, game room and kitchen with a breakfast bar.
The grounds, which span a third of an acre, also include a custom-shaped swimming pool, a covered patio and a waterfront swath of lawn. At the edge of the property, there’s a private dock and boat lift.
Jeramiah Bustin and Shane Vanderson of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Bebe Ocano of RE/MAX Realty Unlimited represented the buyer.
Moore, 29, was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2007 and was named an All-Star six years later. In December, he signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers but was placed on the disabled list after his second start.