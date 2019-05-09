PayPal co-founder Max Levchin lists his San Francisco contemporary

PayPal co-founder Max Levchin’s estimated net worth is around $300 million, but the tech entrepreneur is looking to make a little more. His multilevel home in San Francisco’s Cow Hollow neighborhood is up for sale at $7.25 million.
That’s nearly $2 million more than he paid for it in 2007, records show.
Levchin oversaw some changes during his 12 years of ownership, swapping light hardwood floors for darker ones and modernizing the light-filled living spaces. Across four stories, there are five bedrooms and five bathrooms.
A garage and guest suite make up the first floor, and above that, the main level adds a living room with a fireplace, a center-island kitchen, a dining room under coffered ceilings and a family room with a wet bar. The space opens to a deck with steps that descend to a small lawn.
An interior courtyard — surrounded by three bedrooms and an office — anchors the third story.
Up top, the master suite spans the entire floor. Clerestories ring the bedroom, and a dual-sided fireplace separates a lofted lounge from an office nook.
In addition, a wraparound terrace takes in views of San Francisco Bay, Alcatraz island and the Golden Gate Bridge.
Sandwiched between Russian Hill and the Presidio, the affluent Cow Hollow neighborhood is located a few blocks from the Marina District on the north side of the city.
Levchin, 43, co-founded PayPal with Peter Thiel, Luke Nosek and Ken Howery in 1998. The Ukrainian-born computer scientist also founded Slide.com and serves as chairman of the board at Yelp.
Neill Bassi of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.