Soap star Melody Thomas Scott seeks a clean break in Beverly Hills

Actress Melody Thomas Scott of “The Young and the Restless” fame and her husband, soap producer Edward J. Scott, are ready for a change of scenery on the Westside. Their Beverly Hills Post Office-area home of 18 years is up for sale at $7.25 million, records show.
The couple stand to make a sizable profit at that price. Records show they bought the place in 2001 for $2.3 million.
In the Summit, an affluent guard-gated enclave, the English Tudor-style home wears its style on its sleeve. Stone and half-timbering touch up the exterior, and inside, coffered ceilings and hardwood floors fill the living spaces.
Two stories of beveled glass windows brighten the main level, which kicks off with a formal entry. Elsewhere in the 6,080-square-foot interior are six bedrooms and 7.25 bathrooms, including a master suite with dual bathrooms.
Outside, more than a third of an acre of grounds features verdant gardens that surround an infinity-edge pool, cabana, a grill and a dining area. Sweeping ocean and skyline views are found both inside and out.
Best known for playing Nikki Newman in “The Young and the Restless,” Melody Thomas Scott is credited on 2,415 episodes of the long-running soap opera. She also boasts guest appearances on “My Name Is Earl,” “Castle” and “The Crazy Ones.”
Edward Scott has scores of producer credits including “The Young and the Restless.” He currently serves as a supervising producer for daytime soap “The Bold and the Beautiful.”
Carol Whelan-Garrett and Linda Riha of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices hold the listing.