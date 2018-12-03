Onetime Hollywood Hills home of ‘Dexter’ star Michael C. Hall looks to make a killing

A Midcentury home with both architectural and celebrity pedigree is on the market for $3.695 million in the Hollywood Hills.
Originally built as a Spanish-style home in 1933, the property was remodeled by famed architect Hal Levitt, who used it as his personal residence from 1964 to 2004. “Dexter” star Michael C. Hall bought the residence in 2008 for $1.75 million and lived there for four years before selling for a small profit.
Perched in the Outpost Estates neighborhood, the multilevel home pairs hardwood floors with bright, window-filled living spaces. Vaulted and beamed ceilings top the living room. An atrium-like dining area, a tile-splashed kitchen, a wet bar and a loft also lie within more than 3,500 square feet of interior.
Floor-to-ceiling windows pull canyon views into the master suite, whose bathroom is bathed in green tile. It’s one of four bedrooms and 3.75 bathrooms.
In the backyard, a swimming pool is nestled into the landscaped hillside. An overhanging lounge sits above the water, and the space also holds a patio with a fire pit.
Jeff Kohl and Josh Myler of the Agency hold the listing.
Hall, 47, won a Golden Globe for his role in “Dexter,” which ran from 2006-13. Before that, he starred in HBO’s “Six Feet Under.”