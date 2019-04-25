Singer Michael Feinstein brings historic Los Feliz mansion back to market

Grammy-nominated entertainer Michael Feinstein has put his historic home in the Los Feliz neighborhood back up for sale. This time around, the singer-pianist has tuned the asking price to $18.895 million, down from $26 million last year.
A stellar example of the Tudor Revival-style, the brick-faced mansion has political ties, having been a Russian consulate from 1935 to the early 1950s. Feinstein and his husband, Terrence Flannery, acquired the property in 1998 for around $2.5 million, The Times previously reported.
Built in 1926, the three-story house features a dramatic entrance gallery filled with handsome inlaid wood floors and original detailing. Scaled formal rooms boasting French doors and beamed and coffered ceilings sit off the entry.
A movie theater, a screening room, a gym, a temperature-controlled wine cellar and an office also lie within nearly 15,400 square feet of interior. Professional-grade appliances highlight the updated kitchen.
There are six bedrooms and 6.75 bathrooms plus a guesthouse with a separate entrance.
Outdoors, gardens and landscaping create a lush backdrop for various terraces and patio areas. Citrus trees frame a scallop-shaped swimming pool.
Feinstein, 62, is recognized as one of the master interpreters of works by such composers as George and Ira Gershwin and Cole Porter. The recording artist has released 28 studio albums, most recently “A Michael Feinstein Christmas” in 2014.
He serves as the principal conductor for the Pasadena Symphony and Pops and as the artistic director of the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Ind.
Douglas Elliman agent Ernie Carswell, in association with Tom Postilio and Mickey Conlon of Douglas Elliman’s New York office, and Dorothy Carter and Michael Orland of Keller Williams Realty hold the listing.