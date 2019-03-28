Actor Michael Ironside sells his Laurel Canyon home for $1.52 million

Actor Michael Ironside, whose scores of credits include the action blockbusters “Top Gun” and “Total Recall,” has sold his home in the Hollywood Hills for $1.52 million.
That’s $80,000 less than the original asking price in October, real estate records show.
Tucked into a Laurel Canyon hillside, the cul-de-sac compound includes a 1950s home, a pool house, a two-car garage with a workshop and a secluded backyard with a stone-lined swimming pool and spa.
The rustic interior is awash in wood and brick. In 2,341 square feet, there are four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a living room under beamed ceilings, a dining area with bay windows and a country kitchen.
Upstairs, the master suite offers a corner brick fireplace and a balcony with treetop views. Colorful tile touches up the bathrooms, and a blue-hued den opens directly to the walled backyard.
Thomas O’Rourke of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties held the listing. Jennifer Gainey of Compass represented the buyer.
Ironside, 69, has starred in over 130 films and 40 TV shows. Often portraying a villain, his credits include “Watchers,” “Chaindance,” “The Machinist” and “X-Men: First Class.”