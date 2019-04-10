Heart’s Nancy Wilson sends Topanga retreat back to market

Nancy Wilson, who rose to fame with her sister Ann in the rock band Heart, is hoping someone falls for her canyon estate in Topanga. With no takers the first time around, she’s brought it back to market for $2.1 million.
That’s $575,000 more than she paid for it in 2009, records show.
The rocker’s retreat spans three-quarters of an acre, featuring a Cape Cod-style home and two-story guesthouse among rolling lawns and gardens. Built in 1976, the ivy-covered main home offers beamed ceilings and floors of wood, stone and tile across 3,305 square feet.
In addition to four bedrooms and three bathrooms, there’s a living room with a custom stone fireplace, a bonus room under vaulted ceilings and a country kitchen with a center island.
The main-level master suite expands to a sitting area and a bathroom with a granite tub. French doors open outside to a landscaped patio.
Two bedrooms and two bathrooms fill out the guesthouse, which packs in a few amenities as well: a lofted office, pinball machine, freestanding fireplace and entertainer’s deck with a hot tub.
Jonathan and Lisa Saver of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.
Wilson, 65, joined Heart in 1974 and the band has recorded 16 studio albums since. Blending rock, metal and folk styles, the group’s hits include “Crazy on You,” “Barracuda” and “Alone.”
Her sister, Ann, sold her longtime Seattle home earlier this month for $4.32 million.