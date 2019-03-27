Nicolas Cage’s former San Francisco Victorian sells for $5.4 million — about half the asking price

A grand Victorian home once owned by actor Nicolas Cage has sold in San Francisco for $5.405 million — less than half the original asking price of $12 million.
While it fell short of expectations, rising housing costs in the area and a recent remodel of the home appear to have boosted the value a bit. Before the aesthetic overhaul, the 119-year-old estate last traded hands in 2013 for $2.525 million, records show.
In roughly 7,000 square feet, the three-story estate keeps in touch with its roots while adding chic touch-ups and modern amenities. On the main level, ornate molding and paneled walls coexist with light hardwood floors and contemporary chandeliers.
Stained-glass windows make plenty of cameos, depicting flowers in the kitchen, tigers in the family room and an octopus and shark in the dining area. Elsewhere, a living room with a built-in fireplace extends to a rounded lounge with built-in seating.
Down a spiral staircase, pocketing doors make the den an indoor-outdoor space, leading into a turf backyard with a fountain and fire pit. Other amenities include a movie theater with a neon sign, a wine cellar with a tasting room and a sauna.
Skylights and custom windows brighten the master suite and loft, which opens to a balcony. In total, there are five bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms.
Joel Goodrich of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage held the listing. Danielle Lazier of Compass represented the buyer.
Cage, 55, won the Oscar for lead actor for his role in the 1996 film “Leaving Las Vegas.” He’s appeared in more than 50 films since 2000, including “Gone in 60 Seconds,” “National Treasure” and more recently, the psychedelic horror film “Mandy.”
Records show he bought the home in 1989 and sold it 13 years later. Earlier this year, another of Cage’s former San Francisco homes, a Gothic Tudor, listed for sale at $10.95 million.