Niecy Nash sinks her claws into an offer for Northridge home

Actress Niecy Nash, who currently stars as salon owner Desna Simms on the series “Claws,” appears on the cusp of nailing down a deal for her Northridge home.
The roughly half-acre property is currently listed as sale pending, but still “accepting backup offers,” according to the Multiple Listing Service. The asking price is $979,000.
Set back from the street on a cul-de-sac, the 1970s Hacienda-style home has a loggia with arched openings along the front.
Within more than 3,300 square feet of interior are a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. There are fireplaces in the step-down living room and family room, the latter of which also has a wet bar.
Sliding doors open to the rear, where a covered patio overlooks a fire pit and a swimming pool with a spa. A 950-square-foot guest house with one en suite bedroom and a living/dining area sits nearby the main residence. Lush landscaping and mature trees fill out the grounds.
Nash has owned the property for more than a decade, real estate records show.
The 48-year-old actress and comedian has received Emmy Awards as host of the Style network show “Clean House” and for her role on the HBO show “Getting On.” Her other credits include the shows “Reno 911!,” “The Soul Man” and “Scream Queens.”
Thomas Davila and Kennon Earl of Compass hold the listing.