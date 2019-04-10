Santa Monica’s Palisades Beach sees its most expensive home sale since 2012

Things are heating up down by the beach.
On Palisades Beach Road in Santa Monica, a gated estate on the sand has sold for $9.975 million — the highest price paid for a single-family home in the small beachfront area in seven years, records show.
The property hit the market in February for $8 million and sold for almost $2 million over the asking price.
In 2012, two homes on Palisades Beach Road sold for north of $10 million, including one for a street-record $14 million. More recently, another property on the same stretch sold two years ago for $8.5 million, according to PropertyShark.
The Spanish Colonial-style home originally dates to the 1920s but was extensively renovated in 2010 by noted architect Marc Appleton.
Exposed beams, arched doorways and bright artistic tiles are in keeping with early design origins of the three-bedroom, four-bathroom house. Reclaimed barn beams top the master suite, which opens to a private patio. An inner courtyard with a fountain sits off the den.
Arched French doors open the living and kitchen area to a patio, an outdoor fireplace and a swimming pool. Lacy wrought iron gates at the back of the property open directly to the sand.
Susan Smith of Hilton & Hyland was the listing agent. Lisa Morrin of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.