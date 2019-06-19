Patrick Dempsey’s former Hollywood Hills hideaway lists for $2.85 million

Tucked away in the Hollywood Hills, a 1920s home once owned by “Grey’s Anatomy” star Patrick Dempsey has surfaced for sale at $2.85 million.
From an investment perspective, the secluded estate treated Dempsey well. He bought it for $1.37 million in 2001 and sold it for $2.573 million in 2006, records show.
The property makes the most of its space, cramming a 3,000-square-foot home, detached guesthouse, gated motor court, swimming pool and paddle tennis court into less than a quarter of an acre.
Past a salmon exterior, the main residence opens to two stories of dramatic living spaces. An expansive living room with beamed ceilings and a fireplace anchors the main level, which also holds a formal dining room wrapped in wallpaper and a tile-filled kitchen with a farmhouse sink.
Upstairs, the spacious master suite combines an office, steam room, walk-in closet, balcony and black-and-white bathroom. It’s one of four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.
Consisting of four tiered levels, the landscaped backyard adds an outdoor kitchen, stone fireplace and fire pit off to the side.
Kirk Frieden of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.
Dempsey, 53, is best known for playing surgeon Derek Shepherd on the medical drama series “Grey's Anatomy.” He also dabbles in auto racing and races competitively for Dempsey Racing, which he founded in 2006.
He’s been making moves in L.A. real estate for a while now, listing a Bel-Air traditional in 2009 and selling a Frank Gehry-designed compound in Malibu for $15 million four years ago.