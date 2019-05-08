Maryland mansion once owned by NBA legend Patrick Ewing is back in play at $4.2 million

In Maryland, Patrick Ewing’s former home is looking to court a buyer once more. After hitting the market three of the last four years, the mansion is back up for grabs at $4.2 million.
Ewing, a Hall of Famer, bought the home newly built in 1988 and sold it 12 years later in the twilight of a basketball career that saw him win two Olympic gold medals and play in 11 All-Star games.
Spanning three acres in the affluent Potomac community, the property centers on a 14,000-square-foot stone manor fronted by a circular motor court. It seems built for a 7-footer, opening to a dramatic two-story foyer and expanding to a two-story living room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace.
Formal spaces include the family and dining rooms, and the gourmet kitchen boasts custom cabinetry and concrete countertops.
The master suite, found on the first floor, opens directly outside and features a spa bathroom and sitting room. It’s one of six bedrooms and nine bathrooms in the three-story floor plan.
Spanning 5,000 square feet, the basements adds some amenities as well: a gym, yoga room and media room with a wet bar.
Outside, the landscaped grounds expand to a flagstone patio with a 50-foot swimming pool and tennis court. Across the property, a cozy guest cottage consists of a bedroom, bathroom, living room and kitchen.
Ewing, 56, played 17 seasons in the NBA for the New York Knicks, Seattle Supersonics and Orlando Magic. He was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008 and currently coaches the Georgetown Hoyas.
In 2015, he put his Colonial-style estate up for sale in New Jersey for $6.998 million.
Jennifer Chow of Long & Foster Real Estate holds the listing.