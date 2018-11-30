Expanded version of Peggy Lee’s former home lists in Bel-Air for $10 million

A Bel-Air address that jazz singer, songwriter and actress Peggy Lee called home for more than a decade has come on the market for $9.995 million.
Lee had owned the house for about eight years when she attempted to sell it in 1988 because she wanted to build a house with a recording studio, The Times previously reported. It sold in 2003, one year after the singer’s death at 81, for $1.8 million, records show.
Since Lee’s ownership, the home has been renovated from French Regency to Tuscan villa style. The three-year project, which began in 2005, also expanded the home’s footprint to its current size of 6,052 square feet of living space.
Entered through arched double doors, the home opens in dramatic fashion to a two-story foyer with a sweeping staircase. An antique chandelier acquired by Lee at a Paris flea market hangs over the soaring space.
At the heart of the home is a great room with a stone fireplace and French doors that open to the swimming pool. A formal dining room retains an original fireplace and opens to the chef’s kitchen with antique floors and barrel-vaulted ceilings made of reclaimed Italian tile.
A temperature-controlled wine room, a wood-paneled library and a screening room lie on an opposite wing. There’s also an elevator.
The house has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and a powder room. Columns embellished with hand-cut mother of pearl inlays flank a marble soaking tub in the master bath.
A 2,000-square-foot terrace creates additional living space outdoors and has views extending from the cityscape to the ocean. Also on the grounds is a European-inspired swimming pool, a fire pit, an outdoor kitchen, a wood-burning pizza oven and a sports court.
Lee was known to jazz and pop audiences for songs that include “Is That All There Is?,” for which she won a Grammy, and “Fever.” As an actress, she received an Oscar nod for her role in the 1955 film “Pete Kelly’s Blues.” She also voiced the character of Peg in the Disney film “Lady and the Tramp.”
The property is co-listed by Billy Rose and Jon Grauman of The Agency and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland.