Former East Coast home of KISS drummer Peter Criss looks to snare a buyer

In Connecticut, this Normandy-style home on a quiet cul-de-sac has rock ‘n’ roll in its roots. It once belonged to KISS drummer Peter Criss, and it’s on the market for $1.875 million.
The idyllic estate spans four acres in a storybook setting. An arched wooden bridge tops a stone-lined creek out front, which feeds into a pond.
Inside, the living spaces combine brick, stone and wood throughout 3,735 square feet. Past the formal entry hall, there’s a living room under dramatic vaulted ceilings, a dining room with a corner fireplace, an office, a wood-paneled pub and a country kitchen with a rustic vibe.
Four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms fill out the rest of the floor plan, including a master suite with a fireplace, sitting area and balcony. Elsewhere on the second story, a wraparound terrace takes in views of the property, which boasts a patio and bocce court.
Across the grounds, there’s a 650-square-foot cottage with a kitchen and lofted bed space.
Tuck Keating of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.
Criss, 73, co-founded KISS in the early ’70s with Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley. He recorded eight albums with the rock band and was elected into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame five years ago.