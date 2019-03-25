Buyer warms to Coldplay creative director Phil Harvey’s home in Brentwood

Coldplay creative director and member Phil Harvey has sold his home in Brentwood for $6.85 million.
The East Coast-inspired Traditional, built in 2014, has the requisite white trim, clapboard siding and a covered porch supported by thick square pillars. But the 5,898 square feet of interiors take a contemporary turn.
Set behind gates, the two-story house has high ceilings, three fireplaces, a formal living room, a family room and center-island kitchen. The formal dining room has wainscoting and a molding-embellished tray ceiling. Built-ins fill opposite walls in the office, which opens to a patio. There’s also a wine and tasting room.
A total of five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms include a multiroom master suite with a checkerboard-tiled bathroom floor.
Glass walls slide away and open to the backyard, which has a large covered patio with a built-in barbecue and space for dining and entertaining. Lawn, mature landscaping and a swimming pool with a spa complete the grounds.
Harvey, 42, met Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in school in England in the 1990s and later dropped out of college to manage the band.
He bought the house five years ago for $5.975 million, records show.
Susan Perryman of Hilton & Hyland was the listing agent. Jacob Dadon of the Agency handled the buying side.