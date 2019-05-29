Priscilla Presley cashes in on longtime family home in Brentwood

Former actress Priscilla Presley has made quick work of selling a family home in Brentwood.
The 1949-built residence hit the market in early May for $3.65 million and had an offer in hand after 10 days, records show. It sold for $3.8 million, or $150,000 more than the asking price.
Owned by Presley for decades, the single-story house had been used for decades by her mother, Ann Lillian Wagner-Beaulieu.
The corner-lot property has about 2,500 square feet of living space, four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Beamed ceilings top the living room, which has a fireplace. The kitchen opens to a covered dining patio.
The corner-lot property is more than a third of an acre and has a concrete patio that surrounds the swimming pool. Lawn and mature trees fill out the sloping lot. There’s also a two-car garage.
Presley, who makes her home in another Westside pocket, bought the property in 1976 for $170,000, records show.
Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland held the listing. Cindy Ambuehl of Compass represented the buyer.
Presley, 74, was married to Elvis from 1967-73 and previously served as the chairwoman of Elvis Presley Enterprises. As an actress, she appeared in “The Naked Gun” films and on the prime-time television soap opera “Dallas.”