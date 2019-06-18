Actor Rhys Darby’s Colfax Meadows home fetches $2.16 million

Actor-comedian Rhys Darby has wrapped up a deal in Studio City, selling his Cape Cod-style estate in the Colfax Meadows neighborhood for $2.165 million.
He paid $1.885 million for the place four years ago, records show.
The facade features tan shingles and panels. Past a covered front porch, the remodeled interior opens to 3,100 square feet of coffered ceilings, paneled walls and light hardwood floors.
On the main level, an open floor plan combines a foyer, living room, formal dining room, glass wine display and center-island kitchen. French doors open to the outdoors, where a chandelier-topped dining cabana adjoins a pool, spa and tiki bar.
Upstairs, the dramatic master suite has vaulted ceilings and expands to a writer’s nook, lounge and wraparound balcony. It’s one of five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.
Other notable homes in the Colfax Meadows neighborhood include actor Robert Blake’s former ranch and the “Brady Bunch” house, which sold to HGTV last year for $3.5 million.
A native of New Zealand, Darby began acting in the mid-2000s. He’s best known for his role in “Flight of the Conchords,” and his film credits include “Yes Man,” “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”
He first floated the home on the market in February for $2.199 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Michael Bergin of Compass held the listing. Brigid Van Randall of Redfin represented the buyer.