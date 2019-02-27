Actor Rhys Darby looks to cap off his stay in Studio City

Actor-comedian Rhys Darby, who’s best known for his role in “Flight of the Conchords,” is ready to fly the coop in Studio City. His East Coast-inspired estate is up for grabs at $2.199 million.
That’s around $300,000 more than he paid for it four years ago; records show he snatched it shortly after a remodel brought the 1940s home into the 21st century.
Found in Colfax Meadows, a longtime favorite for Hollywood homebuyers, the two-story residence features coffered ceilings, light hardwood floors and paneled walls across 3,100 square feet.
On the main level, there’s a foyer, a formal dining room, a living room with a glass-encased wine display and a center-island kitchen splashed with Calacatta marble.
Five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms round out the floor plan. Vaulted ceilings and a chandelier top the spacious master suite, which expands to a writer’s nook, a sleek bathroom and a wraparound balcony.
A handful of outdoor spaces dot the landscaped grounds. A cozy porch overlooks a grassy yard in the front, and out back, a covered cabana and patio adjoin a swimming pool and spa.
Michael Bergin of Compass holds the listing.
A native of New Zealand, Darby began acting in the mid-2000s. In addition to “Flight of the Conchords,” in which he plays the band’s manager, his film credits include “Yes Man,” “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”