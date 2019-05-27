Hollywood house is touched by ‘Angel’ actress Roma Downey

A trust connected to actress Roma Downey of “Touched by an Angel” has purchased a house in Hollywood for $2.23 million, public records show.
Set behind hedges, the 1923 home has been remodeled in a contemporary Spanish style while retaining some of its original features. Traditional archways and soaring ceilings are paired with white oak flooring.
The nearly 2,500 square feet of living space contains a beamed foyer, a living room with a fireplace, an updated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and three bedrooms. French doors in the family room open to a deck and swimming pool.
The 376-square-foot pool house has been rebuilt and includes one of the four bathrooms.
Downey, 59, starred in the miniseries “A Woman Named Jackie” before spending nine seasons playing an angel on the CBS television series. She is married to MGM Chairman Mark Burnett. Together they produced the miniseries “The Bible” and the films “Ben-Hur” and “Son of God.”
The same trust also owns a Cape Cod-inspired beachfront home in Malibu being offered for $35,000 a month lease during the winter or $100,000 a month in summer.
Scott Ryan of Compass was the listing agent of the Hollywood house. Andrew Rhoda, also of Compass, represented the buyer.