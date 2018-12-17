Reality show host hopes to get 'off the block' in Palm Springs

TV personality Ross Mathews, who gained fame as "Ross the Intern" on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," has listed his pied-a-terre in Palm Springs for $635,000.
Built in 2011, the house reflects the Midcentury Modern style with an angled butterfly roof, walls of glass and a distinctive lime green entry door.
The more than 1,800 square feet of light-filled interiors feature concrete floors, sleek fixtures and vaulted ceilings. The living room is anchored by a wall fireplace, while the dining area sits on the opposite side of the kitchen’s wide center island.
Both of the en-suite bedrooms have glass doors that open to patio space. There’s an additional half-bathroom.
The backyard contains a saltwater swimming pool with a spa.
Mathews, 39, hosts the 2018 series “Off the Block With Ross and Marissa” and has appeared on "Chelsea Lately" as well as "Hollywood Today Live" as a guest host. He was on the soap opera "Days of Our Lives" from 2004 to 2011.
The property last changed hands in 2016 for $570,000.
Arleen Cohen-Bianchi of Keller Williams Realty is the listing agent.