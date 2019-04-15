Time to round up a buyer for Roy Rogers’ old ranch in Victorville

Roy Rogers’ Double R Bar Ranch in Victorville is for sale at $3.7 million.
The 65-acre spread, currently a working ranch, film set and wedding venue, was once owned by singing cowboy actor Rogers and his wife, actress Dale Evans.
The sellers added an entire Wild West set with a saloon, a blacksmith shop and other structures. The red barn contains Rogers’ old workshop, a kitchen, restrooms and a bridal room.
Three houses with a total of six bedrooms, six bathrooms and 4,639 square feet of living space sit off the Mojave River near old Route 66.
They include a 1,900-square-foot main house, a 1,400-square-foot detached guesthouse and a 1,300-square-foot bunkhouse.
Seventeen horse stables, a half-mile racetrack, garages, a campground and grapevines that Rogers planted during the 1960s complete the grounds.
The couple owned the ranch until their deaths. Rogers, who died in 1998 at 86, got his start in radio and then as a band member. He was in scores of films and television shows including his own, “The Roy Rogers Show,” telecast from 1951 to 1957. The show’s well-known closing theme serenaded viewers of that era: “Happy trails to you, until we meet again.”
Evans, who died in 2001 at 88, was known for her radio work and singing as well as her appearances on television, including “The Roy Rogers Show.” Among her films with Rogers are the 1940s movies “Apache Rose” and “Bells of San Angelo.”
Karen Janikowski of Murray Real Estate is the listing agent.