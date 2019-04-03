Red Sox prospect Rusney Castillo puts his Florida mansion on the market

Baseball season has just started, and Rusney Castillo of the Red Sox is already swinging for the fences in the real estate market. His plantation-style mansion in Pinecrest, Fla., is on the market for $3.953 million.
Pinecrest, an affluent suburb of Miami, has been a hot spot for athletes as of late. Red Sox manager Alex Cora sold his place there a few years back, and NBA players Tyler Johnson, Lamar Odom, Carlos Boozer and Dion Waiters have all owned homes in the area.
Spanning nearly an acre, the gated grounds hold a resort-style pool, a covered cabana and a two-story home built in 2014. Marble floors offset shades of orange in the bright living spaces, which include a two-story foyer and expansive double-island kitchen.
A dual-sided fireplace separates a living room from a formal dining area, and the main level also holds an open-concept family room and office. French doors and picture windows bring leafy views into almost every room.
Six bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms round out the 10,572-square-foot interior. A second-story terrace stretches across the front of the home, and the master suite expands to a private balcony out back.
Malgorzata Salazar and Kent Campbell of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.
A prized prospect, Castillo signed a seven-year deal with the Red Sox in 2014 worth $72.5 million. The Cuba native has waffled between the minor and major leagues since then, spending most of the last three seasons with the Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox.