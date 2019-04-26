Sherman Oaks estate was once a setting for cinematography great Russell Metty

The onetime home of Russell Metty, the cinematographer for such film classics as “Spartacus,” “Touch of Evil” and “Magnificent Obsession,” has come on the market in Sherman Oaks’s Longridge Estates community for $4.75 million.
Metty, who died in 1978 at 71, worked with such film luminaries as John Huston, Stanley Kubrick, Steven Spielberg and Orson Welles. His body of work includes scores of films as well as the television shows “Columbo” and “The Waltons.” In 1960, he won an Oscar for best cinematography for “Spartacus.”
Built in 1941, the estate sits behind hedges and gates on more than half an acre of grounds with a horseshoe-shaped driveway and a swimming pool.
The two-story Traditional has more than 5,400 square feet of living space, five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. Skylights and French doors bring natural light into the living room. A billiard room sits off the center-island kitchen, which has been updated. Dual closets, a sauna and an office/gym comprise the master wing.
The estate enjoyed an additional brush with celebrity in the 1980s when it was owned by actress Shelley Duvall. Duvall sold the home in 1989 for $1 million, records show.
More recently, the property changed hands in 2002 for $1.7 million.
