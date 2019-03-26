Advertisement

WeHo home of ‘Suits’ star Sarah Rafferty wears a $2.35-million price tag

By
Mar 26, 2019 | 8:00 AM
Built in 1957, the one-story spot features Spanish style on the outside and modern style on the inside. (Realtor.com)

“Suits” star Sarah Rafferty is looking to try on something new after listing her West Hollywood home for $2.35 million.

Spanish on the outside and modern on the inside, the 1950s estate sits behind gates and lush landscaping a block away from Melrose Avenue. Through an arched doorway, the interior opens to 1,691 square feet of white walls and hardwood floors.

Pocketing doors line most of the common rooms — turning the living room, family room and kitchen into airy indoor-outdoor spaces. Other highlights include a bright dining area and spacious master suite with a pebble shower.

The floor plan boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a studio, but the entertainer’s backyard is the main draw. Surrounded by hedges, the space descends from a wood deck to a patio with a swimming pool, spa and fire pit.

Alejandro Lombardo and Roberto Seixas of Keller Williams Realty hold the listing.

Rafferty, 46, bought the home in 2006 for $1.787 million, public records show.

Known mostly for her role in USA’s “Suits,” the actress has also appeared in “Law & Order,” “Bones,” “CSI: Miami” and “Brothers & Sisters.”

