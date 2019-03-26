WeHo home of ‘Suits’ star Sarah Rafferty wears a $2.35-million price tag

“Suits” star Sarah Rafferty is looking to try on something new after listing her West Hollywood home for $2.35 million.
Spanish on the outside and modern on the inside, the 1950s estate sits behind gates and lush landscaping a block away from Melrose Avenue. Through an arched doorway, the interior opens to 1,691 square feet of white walls and hardwood floors.
Pocketing doors line most of the common rooms — turning the living room, family room and kitchen into airy indoor-outdoor spaces. Other highlights include a bright dining area and spacious master suite with a pebble shower.
The floor plan boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a studio, but the entertainer’s backyard is the main draw. Surrounded by hedges, the space descends from a wood deck to a patio with a swimming pool, spa and fire pit.
Alejandro Lombardo and Roberto Seixas of Keller Williams Realty hold the listing.
Rafferty, 46, bought the home in 2006 for $1.787 million, public records show.
Known mostly for her role in USA’s “Suits,” the actress has also appeared in “Law & Order,” “Bones,” “CSI: Miami” and “Brothers & Sisters.”