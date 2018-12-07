Actor Scott Eastwood settles into a ridge-top home in Encinitas

Actor Scott Eastwood has found a new setting in Encinitas, buying a custom home on a ridge about a mile from the ocean for $2.68 million. That’s $70,000 less than the asking price, public records show.
Designed by architect Torgen Johnson, the hardwood-filled house holds four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms across about 3,700 square feet. Splashes of color come in the kitchen, where powder-blue cabinetry lines the shelves. Murals decorate the walls of the living room.
Vaulted and beamed ceilings top most of the interior, including the expansive master suite.
Two outdoor spaces take advantage of the canyon views: a covered sun deck on the second story and an expansive patio with a fire pit and dining area. The landscaped grounds, which cover just under an acre, also hold a swimming pool and grassy yard.
Eric Iantorno of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing with Lindsay Dunlap of Compass, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Christopher Culver of Culver & Associates represented Eastwood.
Son of famed actor Clint Eastwood, Scott has appeared in a handful of his father’s films, including “Gran Torino” and “Invictus.” More recently, he starred in “The Fate of the Furious” and “Pacific Rim Uprising.”