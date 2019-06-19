Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks sells home on Newport Beach’s Balboa Peninsula

As the NBA offseason begins, the Brooklyn Nets are looking to spend big on a star free agent. Across the country, the team’s general manager Sean Marks is in sell mode after dealing his Newport Beach abode for $3.14 million.
That’s $140,000 more than he paid for it three years ago, records show.
Designed by architect Eric Aust, the long, thin home sits in the Balboa Peninsula neighborhood across the street from the beach. A white facade with a metal roof gives way to a whitewashed interior, which covers two stories and 3,143 square feet.
On the lower level, paneled walls and wide-plank floors fill an open floor plan that includes an indoor-outdoor living room, dining area and center-island kitchen awash in white marble.
Three of the four bedrooms are found upstairs, as well as a loft. Vaulted ceilings top the master suite, which adds a fireplace and balcony.
Up top, the house expands to a rooftop deck with ocean views. The small lot also holds a patio with a grill and fire pit.
Marks, 43, was the NBA’s first New Zealand-born player and spent seasons with six franchises during his 12-year career, winning a championship with the San Antonio Spurs in 2005. In 2016, he agreed to a four-year deal to become the general manager of the Nets, replacing the departed Billy King.
The home was listed in March for $3.395 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Steve High and Evan Corkett of Villa Real Estate held the listing. High also represented the buyer.