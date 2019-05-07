Former Sonic Shawn Kemp relists lakefront mansion outside Seattle

New year, new listing for retired basketball star Shawn Kemp. After offering up his Maple Valley, Wash., mansion for $3.7 million last summer, he recently brought it back to market at $2.5 million.
That’s a mere $100,000 more than he paid for it in 2003, records show.
The lakefront retreat spans five forested acres outside Seattle, where Kemp played eight seasons with the now-defunct SuperSonics. In addition to a 13,000-square-foot home, the gated grounds hold a swimming pool, spa, putting green, tennis court and, of course, a basketball court.
Fit for a big man, the two-story home features high ceilings over expansive living spaces. Paneled walls touch up the living room and formal dining room, and other highlights include an open-concept kitchen and a pair of wet bars.
There’s also an office, recreation room and multiple bonus rooms. Upstairs, a second-story balcony takes in views of the flat backyard and tree-covered grounds, which descend to Webster Lake.
Five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms round out the floor plan, including a master suite with a spa tub. A four-car garage fronts the home, and across the property, there’s a larger detached garage.
Kemp, 49, was a McDonald’s All-American in 1988 before being drafted by the Sonics in the first round of the 1989 NBA draft. Over the course of his 14-year career, he racked up 15,347 points and 8,834 assists.
