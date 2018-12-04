Stephen Dorff sends Malibu Midcentury to market once more

On Malibu’s La Costa Beach, actor Stephen Dorff is once again trying to sell his Midcentury Modern-style home. The beachfront spread is now up for grabs at $7.98 million, down from $8.45 million last year.
Designed by Buff & Hensman — masters of the post-and-beam style — the 1960s estate is wrapped in cedar shingles and stained wood. Tile and carpet run throughout the floor plan, and walls of glass fill the interior with ocean views.
Tongue-and-groove ceilings top the two-story dining area, and the main level also offers a sunken living room with a fireplace. A winding staircase rises to the master suite, which opens to a balcony through sliding glass doors. In all, there are three bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Outside, a patio with a lounge descends to 40 feet of beach frontage. The property also holds a two-car garage.
Dorff, 45, bought the house in 2002, The Times previously reported.
The actor holds a slew of film acting credits since the 1980s, including “The Power of One,” “Blade” and “Backbeat.” More recently, he appeared in advertising campaigns for Blue electronic cigarettes.
The Smith and Berg Team at Compass hold the listing.