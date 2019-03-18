It's been a workout for Suzanne Somers to master the role of home seller

If you lived through the 1990s, you may be familiar with a product known as the ThighMaster from countless TV infomercials. Actress Suzanne Somers touted the benefits of the spot-exercise reducing device, which is still sold today.
Now if she only could have such success selling her Palm Springs retreat, which is back on the market at a reduced $9.5 million. Somers and her husband, producer Alan Hamel, first tried to sell the mountainside compound 11 years ago for $35 million.
The property, which they have owned since 1977, contains five villas, a two-bedroom caretaker’s house and a pool house on 72 acres crisscrossed by hiking trails. Boulders line the steps leading to the front door. Or there’s a two-seat funicular to make navigating the hillside easier.
The main house contains an open living room, an arched-ceiling dining room, eat-in kitchen and pantry. A “secret” wine cellar holds more than 2,000 bottles.
Another villa known as the Rock House features walls of glass, a fireplace and a rock shower. Including the other three villas, which are connected by stone-lined paths, there are a total of five bedrooms.
A waterfall-fed pond, a lap pool, spas and an amphitheater are also on the grounds. Panoramic views take in city, mountains and the Coachella Valley.
Somers, 72, gained notice as the blond in the T-Bird in the 1973 film "American Graffiti" and later co-starred on the sitcoms "Three's Company" and "Step by Step."
Hamel, 82, hosted such ’60s game shows as "Wedding Party" and "Anniversary Game." He also produced a number of Somers' TV projects.
Ronald Parks of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty and Scott Lyle of Douglas Elliman are the listing agents.