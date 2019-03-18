Advertisement

It's been a workout for Suzanne Somers to master the role of home seller

By
Mar 18, 2019 | 8:30 AM
Five villas, a caretaker's house and a swimming pool with pool house make up the desert compound offered for sale by Suzanne Somers and her husband, producer Alan Hamel. (Redfin.com)

If you lived through the 1990s, you may be familiar with a product known as the ThighMaster from countless TV infomercials. Actress Suzanne Somers touted the benefits of the spot-exercise reducing device, which is still sold today.

Now if she only could have such success selling her Palm Springs retreat, which is back on the market at a reduced $9.5 million. Somers and her husband, producer Alan Hamel, first tried to sell the mountainside compound 11 years ago for $35 million.

The property, which they have owned since 1977, contains five villas, a two-bedroom caretaker’s house and a pool house on 72 acres crisscrossed by hiking trails. Boulders line the steps leading to the front door. Or there’s a two-seat funicular to make navigating the hillside easier.

The main house contains an open living room, an arched-ceiling dining room, eat-in kitchen and pantry. A “secret” wine cellar holds more than 2,000 bottles.

Another villa known as the Rock House features walls of glass, a fireplace and a rock shower. Including the other three villas, which are connected by stone-lined paths, there are a total of five bedrooms.

A waterfall-fed pond, a lap pool, spas and an amphitheater are also on the grounds. Panoramic views take in city, mountains and the Coachella Valley.

Somers, 72, gained notice as the blond in the T-Bird in the 1973 film "American Graffiti" and later co-starred on the sitcoms "Three's Company" and "Step by Step."

Hamel, 82, hosted such ’60s game shows as "Wedding Party" and "Anniversary Game." He also produced a number of Somers' TV projects.

Ronald Parks of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty and Scott Lyle of Douglas Elliman are the listing agents.

