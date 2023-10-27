Suzanne Somers’ cause of death revealed

TV star Suzanne Somers died of “breast cancer with metastasis to the brain,” according to a report citing her death certificate.

Somers, who was best known for the sitcom “Three’s Company,” died Oct. 15 after a long battle with cancer. She was 76.

According to the Blast, which obtained the actor’s death certificate on Thursday, a biopsy confirmed Somers’ immediate cause of death. Somers also lived with hypertension and hydrocephalus, underlying conditions that led to her death.

Advertisement

Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, is when the force of “blood pushing against artery walls is consistently too high,” the Mayo Clinic says. The Mayo Clinic also defines hydrocephalus as “the buildup of fluid in the cavities deep within the brain.” Pressure on the brain from cerebrospinal fluid can damage brain tissues and “cause a range of brain function problems.”

Somers’ death certificate said she battled hydrocephalus for more than a year, and received an “intracerebral ventricular shunt” in July 2022 to drain excess fluid.

The actor was buried at Desert Memorial Park in Cathedral City three days after she died, according to the certificate.

Science & Medicine Suzanne Somers pioneered the role of celebrity purveyor of medical misinformation Suzanne Somers pioneered the role of celebrity wellness guru, using her sitcom television fame as a springboard to a second career as a self-professed health and beauty expert. She drew criticism for spreading misinformation.

At the time of her death, Somers’ spokesperson said the actor “passed away peacefully at home” in Palm Springs. Somers also “survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years.”

“Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan [Hamel], her son Bruce, and her immediate family,” the spokesperson added in an October statement. “Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on Oct. 16. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

Advertisement

As news of Somers’ death spread, the actor’s Hollywood peers paid tribute to her time on screen. Somers also acted in TV shows “Step by Step,” “She’s the Sheriff” and “Starsky and Hutch.”

“RIP Suzanne Somers. I grew up watching Three’s Company,” Viola Davis wrote on Instagram. “You were a joy and forever young. Rest well 💔🕊”

Television Suzanne Somers: Why Americans love ex-’Three’s Company’ sex bomb When Suzanne Somers blurted out this week on TV that she and her husband are having sex several times a day, squeamish viewers might have cringed.

Barry Manilow penned an Instagram tribute to Somers, who was “the sister I never had and my close confidant forever.

“We shared triumphs and heartaches. Her fame in so many fields overshadowed her real talent as one of our greatest comedic actors, a loving mother, an amazing homemaker, and one of the world’s best cooks,” he wrote. “I will miss her dearly and hope that she is now out of pain and at peace.”

Times staff writer Carlos De Loera contributed to this report.