Scream queen Taissa Farmiga buys reanimated Traditional in Los Feliz

Scream queen Taissa Farmiga of the “American Horror Story” series has bought a house in Los Feliz for $1.375 million through a trust linked to her, public records show.

Although built in 1949, the two-story Traditional has been remodeled and refreshed to have a hip atmosphere that is decidedly fright-free. The nearly 1,400 square feet of white-walled living space features the original hardwood floors, built-in bookshelves and a working fireplace.

The Traditional home in Los Feliz takes in canyon, cityscape and wooded views. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

The kitchen contains an industrial sink, a pantry and an eat-at island. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms, one with a claw-foot tub. French doors open to a deck with views of the Griffith Observatory.

Three tiers of garden have fruit trees, stone paths and a hot tub.

Farmiga, 24, worked on “Horror Story” from 2011 to 2018 and this year appears in “The Twilight Zone” episode “Not All Men.” Her film work includes “The Final Girls,” “6 Years” and “Anna.”

Alec Traub of Redfin was the listing agent. Graham Larson of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the trust.

CAPTION "Hellboy" actor and professional monster Douglas Tait discusses his unorthodox workout routine. "Hellboy" actor and professional monster Douglas Tait discusses his unorthodox workout routine. CAPTION "Hellboy" actor and professional monster Douglas Tait discusses his unorthodox workout routine. "Hellboy" actor and professional monster Douglas Tait discusses his unorthodox workout routine. CAPTION My Favorite Room | Tanya Acker My Favorite Room | Tanya Acker CAPTION My Favorite Room | Director Tim Disney takes a page out of grandma's kitchen My Favorite Room | Director Tim Disney takes a page out of grandma's kitchen CAPTION “Lucifer” actress decorated her living room with Mexican artwork, including some made by her grandfather. “Lucifer” actress decorated her living room with Mexican artwork, including some made by her grandfather. CAPTION Actress Necar Zadegan, new to CBS' "NCIS: New Orleans," finds sanctuary on her expansive, meditative balcony. Actress Necar Zadegan, new to CBS' "NCIS: New Orleans," finds sanctuary on her expansive, meditative balcony.

lauren.beale2@latimes.com

Twitter: @laurenebeale