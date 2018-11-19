Singer-actress Taylor Dayne changes her lineup in Encino

Eighties pop artist and actress Taylor Dayne has sold a house in Encino that she owned through a trust for $1.1 million.
The 1956 Traditional has been remodeled and updated. Floor-to-ceiling windows bring light into the living room, which opens to the dining room. French doors off the master suite lead to a swimming pool and spa for a total of three bedrooms and two bathrooms within 1,800 square feet of living space.
Ficus trees surround the fenced and gated backyard. There’s a two-car garage off the front of the house.
The multi-genre Dayne, 56, has had such hits as "Tell It to My Heart," "Love Will Lead You Back" and "I'll Always Love You" during her three-decade-plus career. She has made inroads into the dance music, R&B and rock scenes, among others, and continues to tour.
Among her TV credits, she appeared in the series “Rude Awakening” in 2000.
The property previously sold in 2004 for $677,000, public records show.
Phillip Lamond of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent. Suzanne Weinstock and Robin Greenberg of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented the buyer.
Dayne recently bought a water-view condominium in South Beach, Fla., for $1.2 million, reported the South Florida Business Journal.