‘Real Housewife’ Teddy Mellencamp lists glammed-up Mount Olympus home for sale

Teddy Mellencamp Arroyave, who appears on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and her husband, businessman Edwin Arroyave, have their home in the Mount Olympus area of Los Angeles on the market for $3.2 million.
The listing comes a little more than a year after the couple bought another Mount Olympus home from filmmaker Megan Ellison for $4.07 million.
Built in 1978, the contemporary-vibe house features bold tilework and wall treatments that draw the eyes from room to room. Within more than 2,900 square feet of living space are a living room with fireplace, a dining room, four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Pocketing glass doors in the family room and kitchen areas open to a covered patio.
Outside, there’s an infinity-edge swimming pool with a raised spa, a koi pond and a zen garden. Views take in the surrounding hills and downtown L.A.
The property last sold eight years ago for about $1.8 million, records show.
Rami Atherton of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.
Mellencamp Arroyave, the daughter of musician John Mellencamp, last year joined the cast of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” She has also appeared as herself on “Flipping Out” and “Vanderpump Rules.”