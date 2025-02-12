Teddi Mellencamp, ‘RHOBH’ alum, has urgent brain surgery after multiple-tumor diagnosis

Teddi Mellencamp, a main cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” from 2017 to 2020, was set for brain surgery Wednesday after being diagnosed with multiple tumors.

Teddi Mellencamp was scheduled for brain surgery Wednesday only a day after learning that recent headaches were the result of multiple brain tumors.

“For the last several weeks I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches. Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” veteran, who is also rocker John Mellencamp’s daughter, wrote Wednesday on Instagram.

“After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months.”

Advertisement

Teddi, who filed for divorce from second husband Edwin Arroyave in November, posted videos in her Instagram stories showing her having her blond hair shaved off in the hospital and later telling brother Hud Mellencamp that her new “lewk” was giving his close-shorn ’do a “run for [his] money.”

Hud reposted the video with a note indicating he would “get her faded up” when she was ready.

Teddi Mellencamp’s final video, taken minutes before she was scheduled to head toward the OR, showed a handful of family and friends hanging out with her in her hospital room. In her statement, she thanked them and her healthcare pros — the doctors, nurses and surgeons — for doing “everything possible” to help her get better.

Advertisement

“Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today,” she explained in her statement. “The remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date.”

She checked in last summer with a report about the excision of a couple of new melanoma spots, writing on social media at the time, “I have felt a little something in my neck and in my back, so anxiety is pretty high, because I didn’t feel these things before.”

Mellencamp was first diagnosed with skin cancer in 2022. She was a main cast member on “RHOBH” from 2017 to 2020 and appeared as a guest star for a few seasons after that. “The Real Housewives of Orange County” featured her as a guest on a couple of episodes as well.