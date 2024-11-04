‘RHOBH’ alum Teddi Mellencamp divorcing Edwin Arroyave after 13 years of marriage

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp and husband Edwin Arroyave are going their separate ways after 13 years of marriage.

The reality TV star and podcast host filed her petition for divorce Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, The Times confirmed. Mellencamp and Arroyave, a home security executive, went their separate ways last month after more than 13 years of marriage, according to legal documents.

Mellencamp, 43, cites “irreconcilable differences” and is seeking physical and legal custody over the three minor children she shares with Arroyave, according to court documents. The “Two Ts in a Pod” co-host announced her divorce on social media over the weekend.

“My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter,” she said on Instagram. “Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do but in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I felt being open, honest and vulnerable was the best path forward.”

A representative for Mellencamp, daughter of singer John Mellencamp, did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for additional comment.

Mellencamp married Arroyave, 47, on July 4, 2011. She starred in Bravo’s “RHOBH” as part of its main cast from 2017 to 2020 and later appeared as a guest star in following seasons. In addition to seeking custody over her children, Mellencamp is asking the court to allocate visitation time for Arroyave.

On their anniversary this year, both Mellencamp and Arroyave celebrated their marriage on social media. In her post, Mellencamp wrote that their relationship had “been years of discovery, laughter, tears, growth, and companionship.” She also acknowledged that their marriage was not perfect, but said they both put in the effort to make it work.

In his post, Arroyave celebrated Mellencamp as more than just the woman of his dreams: “She’s also the mother of my dreams, the wife of my dreams, and the love of my life.”

He added: “Thank you for all that you do for me and our family. I love you.”

Legal documents say Mellencamp and Arroyave officially separated Oct. 20, four days before they appeared together at the Plaza Hotel in New York City for an annual gala benefiting the Melanoma Research Foundation. Mellencamp, who has been vocal about her experiences with the type of skin cancer, served as the event’s emcee.

The gala, Arroyave said on Instagram, “was a beautiful reminder of what [Mellencamp] is capable of.”

Times researcher Cary Schneider contributed to this report.