Film producer Todd Traina asks $4.7 million for chic Hollywood Hills home

Film producer Todd Traina is getting ready for a scene change in the Hollywood Hills, listing his Traditional-style home for sale at $4.7 million.
Built in 1941, the gated estate is approached by a stone driveway and opens to 5,158 square feet of stylish interiors. A great room serves as the centerpiece, complete with vaulted wood ceilings and a brick fireplace.
Bold swatches of green, red and navy blue color the other living spaces. On the main floor, there’s a living room with a wet bar, a family room with bow windows, a formal dining room with built-ins and a center-island kitchen with Saltillo tile floors.
The post-and-beam master suite encompasses the entirety of the second story. It holds dual bathrooms and closets, as well as a nursery, office, fireplace and balcony. In all, there are five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.
Two outdoor spaces fill out the half-acre grounds: a small stone patio with a spa, and a larger patio with a swimming pool and trellis-topped lounge.
Rayni and Branden Williams of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.
As a producer, Traina holds credits on “What Maisie Knew,” “10,000 Saints” and “Tallujah.” More recently, the 49-year-old co-wrote and produced the comedy film, “I Hate Kids.”