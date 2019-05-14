Golf course property once owned by Tom Brady fields offers in La Quinta

Nestled among the stylish estates of La Quinta’s Madison Club, this empty lot has seen plenty of action over the last decade – but no actual development.
The fairway-facing property has cycled through three owners in the last seven years, including New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Now, it’s seeking a fourth after hitting the market for $3.295 million.
Records show Brady suffered a loss on the lot, buying it for $2.2 million in 2013 and selling it two years later for $2 million.
Spanning 0.85 acres, the grass-covered property takes in views of the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains.
It sits on the fifth hole of the Madison Club, which was designed by famed golf course architect Tom Fazio. His other creations include Shadow Creek in Las Vegas and Pelican Hill in Newport Beach.
In addition, the community boasts a clubhouse, gym, game room, movie theater and spa.
Ginger Glass and Glenn Cassell of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage hold the listing.
Brady, 41, has spent his entire career with the Patriots, where he’s won a record six Super Bowl championships. He holds a bevy of other records as well, including most games won by a quarterback at 237 and most playoff wins at 30.
In 2014, he and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, sold their French chateau in Brentwood to Dr. Dre for $40 million.