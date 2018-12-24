No Doubt’s Tony Kanal releases his latest flip in Los Feliz

No Doubt bassist Tony Kanal has apparently wrapped up his latest home-flipping project in Los Feliz. The Traditional house he owned through a limited liability company has sold for $2.6 million, public records show.
When he bought the fixer-upper in May for $1.66 million, listing photos showed such original 1935 details as an ornate portico, interior arches, hardwood floors, a wood-paneled den and tiled bathrooms.
What he did inside the space remains a mystery as the property was not marketed through the Multiple Listing Service.
Set up a few steps from the street, the two-story house contained four bedrooms and three bathrooms within its 2,672 square feet before the work. Arched dormer windows sit on the rooftop.
There’s a two-car detached garage.
Kanal, 48, has worked with Pink and Linkin Park, among others.
He and his wife, Erin Lokitz, have teamed with designers Jason and Laura O’Dell in other house-flipping projects.