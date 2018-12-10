NFL cornerback Tramaine Brock tackles a buyer in Santa Clara

Denver Broncos cornerback Tramaine Brock has sold a town house in the Silicon Valley community of Santa Clara for $1.415 million.
The multilevel unit is reached by steps and fronted by a patio. The light-filled living room has a fireplace and high ceilings. The dining area overlooks the main living space. The kitchen and family room feature tile floors, granite counters and wood floors.
The 1,716 square feet of living space include three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. There’s an upstairs laundry room and a two-car garage.
The development has a community swimming pool, trails, gardens and a playground.
Brock, 30, has also played for the San Francisco 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks and the Minnesota Vikings.
He bought the property in 2014 for $785,000, public records show.
Jacklyn Freedland of Compass was the listing agent. Nancy Chan of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.