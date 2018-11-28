Lakers’ Tyson Chandler passes Hidden Hills estate to former Dodger Randy Wolf

New Lakers center Tyson Chandler has wrapped up some business away from the court, selling his home in Hidden Hills for a little over $6.88 million. The buyer is former Dodgers pitcher Randy Wolf, public records show.
The fenced estate centers on a sprawling single-story home with about 12,000 square feet of living space on a single story. The Traditional-style house was extensively updated by Chandler, who had owned the property since 2010.
Features of the home include patterned wallpaper, custom millwork, four fireplaces, a country-inspired chef’s kitchen and a dining room set beneath an artistic dome ceiling. There are six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms including a multi-room master suite.
More than an acre of grounds hold a custom swimming pool and spa, a separate gym, horse facilities and a barn. A detached structure sits across from the main house and was used as a “man cave”/theater.
Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX Olson & Associates was the listing agent. Jeffrey La Cour of the Olson Agency represented the buyer.
Chandler, 36, joined the Lakers last month after reaching a buyout agreement with the Phoenix Suns. A two-time California Mr. Basketball, the defensive-minded center won a championship with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011 and Defensive Player of the Year honors with the New York Knicks the following year.
An alum of El Camino Charter High School in Woodland Hills, Wolf played for the Phillies, Dodgers, Padres and Brewers, among others, across 16 professional seasons. The left-handed pitcher was an All-Star selection in 2003.
He retired following the 2015 MLB season.