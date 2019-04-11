Vanessa Hudgens wraps up a home sale in Studio City

Vanessa Hudgens is officially moving on from her Studio City home of more than a decade. The actress has sold the Mediterranean showplace for $3.15 million, or about $300,000 less than the asking price.
Set up from the street, the customized two-story has 5,200 square feet of interior, six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and four fireplaces.
Beyond the entry is a sweeping staircase wrapped by artistic wrought ironwork. An unusual rounded horseshoe-shaped doorway opens to the formal dining room, which looks into the living room through large cut-outs. An open-concept office, a kitchen extra-large center island and a theater round out the floor plan.
The house, built in 2005, sits on more than a third of an acre and has a waterfall-fed swimming pool, a spa and a covered patio. A tanning deck sits above the pool area.
Hudgens, 30, appeared in “Thirteen” (2003), the “High School Musical” films (2006-08), “Machete Kills” (2013) and “The Princess Switch” (2018), among many other films and television shows. She has released two studio albums.
The home originally came up for sale in February and sold in about two months. Hudgens bought the property in 2008 through a trust for $2.75 million, records show.
Anthony Paradise of Sotheby’s International Realty represented both Hudgens and the buyer in the sale.