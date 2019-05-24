Writer-producer Wellesley Wild seeks a scene change on the Westside

It’s no Quahog, R.I., but longtime “Family Guy” writer-producer Wellesley Wild has put his East Coast-inspired home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area up for sale at $5.995 million.
The Traditional two-story, built in 2006, has six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in 5,000 square feet of living space. Features include walnut hardwood floors, crisp white wainscoting and an upgraded chef’s kitchen that connects to the family room. Picture windows bring leafy views into the living and dining rooms.
Two walk-in closets and an updated bathroom comprise the master suite, which has a balcony overlooking the backyard. On the main floor, French doors lead to a covered patio.
The house sits behind gates on nearly a half-acre lot with a swimming pool, a motor court, lawn and mature trees. Steps extend up the hillside to a sitting area and a playground.
Wild has writing credits that include “The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn,” the sitcom “Dads,” and the films “Ted” and “Ted 2.” Last year, he was reportedly hired as the executive producer and showrunner of the upcoming “Animaniacs” reboot.
Wild bought the house five years ago for $5.6 million, records show.
Josh Flagg of Rodeo Realty holds the listing.