Actors Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner sell their Sherman Oaks digs

“Lodge 49” star Wyatt Russell and actress Meredith Hagner have sold their Spanish-style home in Sherman Oaks for $1.765 million.
The two-story house displays its 1932 charm with wood-beam ceilings, a wrought-iron staircase and arched doorways and windows. A Juliet balcony-style sitting area off the master suite at the back of the house looks overs the swimming pool.
The 2,105-square-foot main house features a living room with wood floors and a tiled fireplace, an office accessed through glass doors, three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and an updated eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances.
The 640-square-foot guesthouse includes a kitchen/living area, a bedroom and a bathroom.
Russell, 32, is a former professional hockey player turned actor and the son of box-office veterans Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. He appeared in the films “Overlord” (2018) and "22 Jump Street" (2014).
Hagner, 31, has appeared in the TBS series "Search Party" and the soap opera "As the World Turns."
The pair announced their engagement late last year.
The asking price of the property was $1.829 million, and they paid $1.725 million about a year ago.
Gina Covello of Compass handled the transaction.