Architect Zaha Hadid’s former high-rise digs go up for lease in Miami

For those seeking a stylish stay in Miami Beach, the former high-rise home of late architect Zaha Hadid is up for lease at $37,000 a month.
Hadid, the first woman to win the Pritzker Architecture Prize, personally designed the futuristic-vibe condominium, which lies in the southeast corner of the building containing the W South Beach oceanfront hotel.
The double-unit residence features 1,905 square feet of whitewashed living spaces accented by metallic finishes. Curved walls separate a living room from a dining area, and walls of black-trimmed glass bring in ocean views. Two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a sleek kitchen and a wraparound balcony complete the living space.
David Pulley of Douglas Elliman’s Sports & Entertainment Division holds the listing.
The condo traded hands earlier this year for $5.75 million, or nearly half of its original $10-million price tag.
Hadid lived in the residence while designing the One Thousand Museum, a 62-story Miami condominium wrapped in a curvy exoskeleton. Her other major works include the aquatic center for the 2012 London Olympics, the Riverside Museum in Glasgow and the Broad Art Museum in Michigan.
She died two years ago of a heart attack at age 65.