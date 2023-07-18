Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Gigi Hadid celebrates freedom after Cayman Islands arrest with thirst traps on the beach

Gigi Hadid is looking over her shoulder while wearing a red strapless dress and jeweled necklace.
Gigi Hadid and a friend were charged by Cayman Island authorities with illegally importing cannabis.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Share

After Gigi Hadid and a friend were arrested on suspicion of trying to bring marijuana into the Cayman Islands, they celebrated their release by posting thirst traps from a hotel pool and beach.

The fashion model and TV personality shared photos and video from her Caribbean vacation on Instagram, showing herself posing with swimsuit-clad friends at a beachside resort to the accompaniment of oysters and some seriously tasty-looking margarita pizza. “All’s well that ends well,” Hadid captioned the post without directly addressing her arrest.

Hadid, who was briefly jailed, fared better than she might have. The supermodel, whose real name is Jelena Noura Hadid, and her friend, Leah Nicole McCarthy, admitted in court to illegally importing marijuana and the instruments to smoke it with. But, after paying a $1,200 fine, they walked away. The same charge can carry a three-year prison sentence with hard labor and, for some, seven years and a $20,000 fine, according to Cayman Islands law. And for the typical Caymanian, having such a drug charge on your record can make education, employment and travel difficult.

Advertisement
Gigi Hadid attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Entertainment & Arts

Gigi Hadid says she’s not ‘the prettiest person in the world’ and a ‘nepotism baby’

Gigi Hadid admits she’s a ‘nepo baby’ and doesn’t think she’s ‘the prettiest person in the world.’ But have you heard, she’s nice and hard-working?

Hadid, a self-declared “nepo baby,” and McCarthy, flew on July 10 from the United States into the Cayman Islands on a private jet, according to the islands’ Customs & Border Control, which confirmed the arrest Tuesday afternoon. After searching the pair’s luggage, authorities found a small amount of marijuana and a “drug utensil,” and arrested them.

Authorities charged the 28-year-old model and McCarthy with the importation of marijuana and importation of utensils used for the consumption of marijuana. After a short stay in jail, they posted bail and were released. They appeared in court two days later, where Hadid and McCarthy pleaded guilty to the charges. After paying their fines, they were freed, the customs department said.

A representative for Hadid told E! News that the model had bought the marijuana legally in New York City with a medical license. Though the drug is legal for medicinal use in the Cayman Islands, transporting the drug into the islands is against the law.

Model Gigi Hadid, fourth from the right, in the laced-up bikini, says she's proud she can be sexy, and dangit if we're not proud for her.

Entertainment & Arts

Gigi Hadid ‘not asking for special treatment’ despite burden of awesomely sexy body

The Cayman Islands, often known as a tax haven for U.S. companies and the ultra rich, has been attempting to decriminalize marijuana in recent years.

In 2021, a group of Caymanians started collecting signatures for a voter-led referendum to decriminalize the drug. Among their aims was to allow people convicted of crimes related to using or possessing small amounts of marijuana to have their convictions expunged. The islands’ Parliament also voted in 2022 to hold a referendum that would decriminalize small amounts of marijuana.

Orrie Merren IV, a civil attorney who drafted the voter-led referendum, said a major motivation behind his initiative was to relieve the disproportionate impact such a law has on the islands’ young adults, many of whom live in its lower-income communities.

Advertisement
WNBA basketball player Brittney Griner speaks at a news conference, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Phoenix.

Sports

Brittney Griner: ‘I’m never going overseas to play again.’ She’ll make one exception

In her first news conference since being released from Russian detainment in December, Brittney Griner says she will play overseas only in the Olympics.

“I think it’s quite an onerous burden for them to get a criminal charge that then disallows them to obtain employment in the future, or in certain cases could hurt their ability to travel for the purpose of school, university, trade qualifications,” Merren said, referring to young Caymanians. He said he knew at least one person who couldn’t travel to the U.S. because of a marijuana possession charge.

Though marijuana and other drugs are used in both lower- and higher-income communities, arrests for low-income residents are more common, he said.

“You’re less likely to have police patrols going through a gated community than, say, if you’re looking at lower-income places,” which tend to have higher crime rates and greater police surveillance, Merren said.

NORTHRIDGE, CA - OCTOBER 28: Sara Rodriguez poses for a portrait at a Project Rebound mixer that supports formerly incarcerated students on Cal State campuses on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 in Northridge, CA. Rodriguez is a graduate of Cal Poly Pomona and just got her MSW from UCLA in June. Before that, she was incarcerated on charges stemming from her weed felony. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

California

California was supposed to clear cannabis convictions. Tens of thousands are still languishing

More than 30,000 Californians are stuck with felonies, misdemeanors and other convictions on their records that should have been wiped ‘automatically.’

In 2022, 154 people were arrested for drug-related crimes in the Caribbean nation of about 80,000 residents, according to statistics from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service. Among marijuana arrests, the majority were for possession. Only three people were arrested on suspicion of importing weed, the charge Hadid and her friend faced.

Hadid isn’t the only celebrity to face more stringent marijuana laws while traveling internationally in recent years. WNBA star Brittney Griner was arrested in February 2022 at a Moscow airport after a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges. Griner, a queer Black woman, received harsh treatment at the hands of Russian authorities. She was convicted of drug possession and sentenced to nine years in prison. She remained incarcerated for 10 months in a Russian prison known for its tough living conditions before her release late last year after a prisoner swap.

Entertainment & Arts
Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement