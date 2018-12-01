Home of the Week: Los Feliz home plays up design pedigree

This Spanish-style residence in Los Feliz owes its classic good looks to Arthur R. Kelly, architect of the Playboy Mansion, and Joe Estep, who designed and built the home in 1924. A beamed-ceiling living room with a wood-burning fireplace and arched picture windows sits at the heart of the house, which enjoys canyon and city views. The galley-style kitchen has Carrara marble countertops and wood cabinetry for a clean and updated look.