Home of the Week: Los Feliz home plays up design pedigree

This Spanish-style residence in Los Feliz owes its classic good looks to Arthur R. Kelly, architect of the Playboy Mansion, and Joe Estep, who designed and built the home in 1924. A beamed-ceiling living room with a wood-burning fireplace and arched picture windows sits at the heart of the house, which enjoys canyon and city views. The galley-style kitchen has Carrara marble countertops and wood cabinetry for a clean and updated look.
The details
Location: 2591 Dearborn Drive, Los Angeles, 90068
Asking price: $1.7 million
Built: 1924
Living area: 2,151 square feet, three bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms
Lot size: 0.37 acres
Features: Marble and hardwood floors; wood-beam ceilings; arched picture windows; custom wrought-iron fixtures; formal living room with fireplace; dining room; den/family room; updated kitchen; multiple patios; fruit trees; bocce ball court; two-car garage
About the area: In the 90068 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $1.325 million, a 9.6% decrease compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.
