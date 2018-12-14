Home of the Week: Playing up a classic in Beverly Hills

Charles Infante, a Hollywood production designer, wanted the home to tell a story when he reimagined this charming Monterey Colonial home in Beverly Hills. The renovation retained the classic shell of the 1932-built house, including its original weeping brick, while creating a modern indoor environment with character.
From the entry, the two-story borrows from new and old influences. The steps of an artistic staircase pass by what was once a butler’s pantry and is now a window looking into the kitchen. Below, a bar and wine cellar with an Art Deco vibe — accented by wallpaper featuring banana-leaf print — were inspired by the nearby Beverly Hills Hotel.
The details
Location: 1710 Tropical Ave., Beverly Hills, 90210
Asking price: $8.995 million
Built: 1932
Living area: 6,132 square feet, five bedrooms, seven bathrooms
Lot size: 8,554 square feet
Features: Steel-cased windows; white oak floors and cabinetry; book-matched marble slabs; wood-paneled library; sunken family room; open-space kitchen with island; Art Deco-inspired wet bar with wine wall; theater room; new swimming pool with waterfall feature; cabana; hand-picked olive trees; courtyard with fireplace
About the area: In the 90210 ZIP Code, based on 22 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in October was $4.8 million, a 7.9% increase compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: David Kramer and Drew Fenton; Hilton & Hyland; (310) 691-2400
